New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the 'Char Dham' all-weather road is expected to be completed by 2022.

Addressing the Shakti Kendra conveners and Incharges of Uttarakhand BJP in poll-bound state through virtual mode, Nadda said, "Char Dham-all weather road is expected to be completed by 2022. With this tourism will touch new height in Uttarakhand and open more ways of development".

Also Read | Ramleela, Durga Puja and Dussehra Celebrations Allowed in Delhi with Restrictions.

"I want to tell party workers that BJP is the only party to contest polls on the basis of its booth-level workers. Party workers not only help the party to win but participate wholeheartedly in all the campaigns for the development of the country," Nadda added.

He urged the party workers to create awareness among people about the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | India Ready to Expand Economic Partnership with US, Says Piyush Goyal.

He said the BJP government in the state has carried out several development works.

"We have record of the works done by us. I challenge the Congress party to come with their records. Our booth worker can debate with the Congress because we are transparent," he said.

He said the party workers should also help people in getting vaccination against COVID-19.

Uttarakhand is slated to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)