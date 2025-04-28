Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 28 (ANI): With the registration process for the Char Dham Yatra commencing on Monday the Uttarakhand Chie Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is confident that all preparations are in place to conduct a successful Yatra.

"All preparations for Char Dham Yatra 2025 have been done," CM Dhami told ANI, adding, "Yamuotri and Gangotri doors will open on April 30; Kedarnath Dham on May 2; whereas Badrinath Dham will open on May 4."

Dhami further informed that all security arrangements related to travel and accommodation have been completed.

"Everyone involved in preparations and arrangements are just as excited as the pilgrims," the chief minister remarked.

Additionally, CM Dhami also held a virtual meeting on Monday morning, with district magistrates from across Uttarakhand, and took an update on the arrangements of the Yatra. Necessary instructions were directed to respective district officials.

Char Dham Yatra 2025 registration also began on Monday, with special registration counters set up for the specially-abled, senior citizens, and foreign nationals. Whereas, 20 free registration counters have been installed as well, District Tourism Officer, Shushil Nautiyal, said.

"The offline registration facility for Char Dham Yatra has begun today. We have provided 20 counters for the tourists, including separate counters for specially-abled, senior citizens and foreign nationals. Today is the first day of registration and today's registration limit is 1000. It will change based further instructions from higher authorities," Nautiyal told ANI.

Haridwar SSP Pramod Doval on Sunday announced the commencement of the Yatra, and while speaking on the preparations, he said, "We are reviewing police arrangements for the Yatra. Three halting areas have been identified, and CCTV cameras have been installed at various locations. Drones will be used for traffic management to ensure smooth movement."

SSP Doval further stated, "Our priority is to ensure no devotee faces inconvenience. The area has been divided into zones and sectors with extensive police deployment. Additionally, five tourist police centres are being established to assist pilgrims.

"The administration is gearing up to manage the influx of devotees for the annual pilgrimage, which draws thousands to the sacred sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath." (ANI)

