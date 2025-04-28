Kanpur, April 28: A wedding celebration turned chaotic in Hamidpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Saturday night, April 26, after a minibus driver, enraged over not being served enough paneer, drove his minibus into the wedding mandap, leaving six people injured.

The incident occurred during a wedding function in Chandauli district, when the accused, identified as Dharmendra Yadav alias "Bamboo," took a drastic step following an argument over food, bhaskar.com reported. Yadav had earlier transported the groom’s party (baraatis) to the venue and later demanded a larger serving of paneer at the wedding feast. When the hosts denied his request, he reportedly became furious. Violent Brawl in Jalaun: Punches and Chairs Fly as Groom’s Family Clashes With Decorators at Wedding in UP; Police Respond As Video Goes Viral.

Man Crashes Minivan Into Wedding Mandap After Being Denied Extra Paneer in UP

According to eyewitnesses, Yadav stormed out and returned moments later, driving his minibus directly into the venue. The vehicle crashed into the mandap area, hitting several guests and slamming into a wall. The groom's father and five others, including the bride’s uncle, sustained serious injuries. Uttar Pradesh: Bride Protests on Wedding Day Against ‘Forced Acquisition’ of Father’s Land on Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor Project; NHAI Denies Claim.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, with two critically hurt relatives shifted to the trauma centre at BHU (Banaras Hindu University). The violent act caused panic and temporarily halted the wedding celebrations. The marriage ceremony was eventually completed early Sunday morning with support from local elders and police.

