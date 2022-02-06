Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], February 6 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced in Ludhiana that incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be Congress chief ministerial face in the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu who was also present in the rally in his speech before Rahul Gandhi said that "he will accept the decision of Rahul Gandhi."

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Mumbai to Attend the Last Rites of Late Singer.

After Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post following months of feud with Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi was named as Punjab's Chief Minister in September last year.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu Hails Charanjit Singh Channi's Elevation As Congress CM Candidate, Says 'Never Lived for Any Post'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)