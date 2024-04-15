Tinsukia, Apr 15 (PTI) The charred body of a man was found at a tea garden in Assam's Tinsukia district, police said on Monday.

The body was found in the Kachujan tea garden, they said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Shocker: Man Kills Mother With Sharp Weapon in Sopore, Arrested.

"Police were informed about it in the early hours. We immediately rushed there and recovered the half-burnt body," an officer said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, but the identity of the victim could not be ascertained, he said.

Also Read | MP Board Result 2024: When Will MPBSE Release Class 10, 12 Results at mpresults.nic.in? Check Latest Update and How to Check Scorecard.

"We have started an investigation. All angles are being probed," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)