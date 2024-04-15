Bhopal, April 15: According to news reports, it is anticipated that the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the results for Classes 10 and 12 in the third week of this month, however an official confirmation is still awaited. In addition, the results for Classes 5 and 8 are also anxiously awaited, but they have not yet been officially announced. Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 of the MP Board were administered from February 5 to February 28, 2024, and from February 6 to March 5, 2024, respectively. Students will soon be able to examine their results online by entering their name and roll number when the link to the results is posted on the official website.

Students may obtain the MP board results for Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 by entering their roll and application numbers on the official websites mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in once released. UP Board Result 2024 Date: When Will UPMSP Release Class 10, 12 Results at upresults.nic.in? Check Latest Update and How to Check Scorecard.

MP Board Result 2024: Steps to Check Scorecards

Access mpresults.nic.in. Enter the necessary login information to log in. Following your login, three links will appear: MPBSE-HSC (Third Class) Exam Results MPBSE-HSSC 2024 (Class 12) Exam Results MPBSE HSSC 2024 (Class 12) Results of the Vocational Examination 2024 To check the desired outcome, click the provided link. Put in your password and application number. The outcome will appear on the screen. Downloading the result for future reference.

On May 25 of the previous year, the results for Classes 10 and 12 were released. CUET PG Result 2024 Declared: NTA Announces CUET Results at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, Know Steps to Check Score.

For Class 10 and Class 12, the pass rates were 63% and 55%, respectively. This year, the Class 10 examinations took place from February 5 to February 28 and the Class 12 exams from February 6 to March 5. About sixteen lakh applicants took part in these exams.

