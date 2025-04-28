Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav welcomed five new Cheetah cubs in Kuno National Park, highlighting how it is a "matter of great pleasure" that the population has been continuously increasing.

"Welcome new guests to Kuno... It is a matter of great pleasure that the population of cheetahs is continuously increasing in Kuno National Park," the CM posted on X on Sunday (April 27).

The CM mentioned that a 5-year-old Cheetah, Nirva, had recently given birth to five cubs, while sharing their videos too.

Saying how a favourable environment has been created under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a favourable environment has been created for wildlife conservation, which is prospering today," his post read.

He also thanked the team of the National park, including wildlife experts and other partners who have made this possible, adding, "Hearty congratulations to the entire team of Kuno National Park, wildlife experts and every hardworking partner engaged in conservation for this historic achievement!"

On April 20, MP CM said that PM Modi had given his blessings to make Madhya Pradesh a 'cheetah state' from being a 'tiger state'.

He said that the successful rehabilitation of cheetahs shows that the state's environment is suitable for the species.

"PM Modi gave us the blessings to convert our 'tiger state' into 'cheetah state'... Cheetahs have been able to survive in our (MP's) environment. There have been a lot of states where cheetahs became extinct, but today, they have been rehabilitated here," CM Yadav said.

A week ago cheetahs were relocated from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary as part of efforts to expand their habitat and promote biodiversity.

With the new litter, Kuno has 29 total Cheetahs, with 19 cubs born in the country and 12 adults. There are a total of 31 Cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh, including the 2 from Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. (ANI)

