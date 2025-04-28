Mumbai, April 28: Meta is under fire after a report revealed that its AI-powered chatbots available across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp could engage in sexually explicit conversations with users, including kids. This comes amid growing concerns about the safety of AI technology and its potential misuse on social media platforms. Despite efforts to implement safeguards, the report has raised concerns about the adequacy of Meta’s content moderation and the potential risks it poses to vulnerable users.

The company’s use of celebrity-voiced bots has come under particular scrutiny, as these characters are involved in inappropriate and graphic dialogues. According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, tests conducted by the publication found that celebrity-voiced chatbots, including those modelled after figures like John Cena, Kristen Bell, and Judi Dench, could engage in disturbing and illegal scenarios with users of all ages. The WSJ's investigation highlighted alarming incidents where AI chatbots, including those using the voices of celebrities, engaged in sexually explicit conversations. Meta To Launch Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Soon in India, Live Translation Feature Now Rolling Out Broadly and More; Check Details.

Tests conducted over several months found that these bots could quickly escalate to graphic sexual scenarios, even when users identified as minors. One example involved Cena’s voice simulating a sexual encounter with a 17-year-old, while another featured a fictional police arrest for statutory rape. These scenarios were discovered despite internal guidelines meant to prevent such content. In addition to graphic sexual scenarios, the report revealed that bots could easily engage in inappropriate role-playing, such as asking users to simulate illegal activities. Meta Expands AI-Driven Age Detection on Instagram To Identify Teen Accounts To Support Age-Appropriate Settings for Young Users.

Meta's Response to the WSJ Report

In response to the report, Meta strongly denied that the findings reflected typical user experiences, calling the tests “manipulative” and “hypothetical.” The company downplayed the concerns, estimating that only 0.02% of AI interactions with users under 20 involved sexual content. A Meta spokesperson stated that the scenarios depicted in the WSJ's investigation were unrealistic and “not indicative of the average user.”

Meta also claimed that it had already taken additional measures to enhance protections against extreme use cases, ensuring that users could no longer manipulate the system into generating inappropriate content. The company emphasised its commitment to continuously improving the AI moderation systems to ensure safer interactions for all users, regardless of age.

