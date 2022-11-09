Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 9 (ANI): The Customs air intelligence unit at Chennai airport on Wednesday foiled another smuggling attempt by smugglers and apprehended two passengers who arrived from Muscat, Oman.

The Chennai customs officers intercepted two passengers who arrived from Muscat and seized 3 kilograms of gold strips worth Rs 1.33 crore, officials said.

"On search of their baggage, gold strips weighing 3 Kilograms valued at Rs 1.33Cr concealed in the outer lining of their trolley suitcases were seized under the Customs Act,1962," read an official statement.

Both the passengers have been arrested, informed officials.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, the Customs officials at Chennai Airport seized 2.766 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.20 crore.

Two male passengers were arrested in connection with the case and had arrived from Dubai and Colombo.

The seized gold was found stitched in the undergarments in the form of Gold paste. (ANI)

