Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Wednesday added 1,658 new Covid-19 infections pushing the overall caseload to 26,38,668 till date, while 29 people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 35,246.

Recoveries were less when compared to the new infections with 1,542 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,86,786 leaving 16,636 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

A total of 1,50,740 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,46,77,820. The majority of new infections were recorded in four districts-- Chennai leading with 226 cases, Coimbatore 224, Erode 130, Chengalpet 126. Perambalur recorded the least number of new infections with five.

Thirty districts reported new cases in double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 24 districts. A 45-year-old man from Cuddalore district was the lone victim to succumb to the virus "without any pre-existing illness or comorbidities" at Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital, Chidambaram. Meanwhile, Minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian said the government would conduct another round of "Mega Vaccination" drive in Tamil Nadu on September 19 as against the earlier planned on September 17.

After unveiling the 104 free counselling telephone service to serve students taking up NEET examination, he said the Camp was being rescheduled in the wake of shortage of vaccines that was experienced on September 12.

"Currently the department is engaged in receiving adequate number of vaccines from the Centre. When the Camp was held last time, I myself received over 100 calls informing that the vaccine stored were fully used in districts," he told reporters.

To avoid such practical difficulties, the department has taken up measures to supply the doses to the districts, based on the requirement, he said.

In the first Mega Vaccination Camp held on September 12, the government vaccinated 28.91 lakh people surpassing the targeted 20 lakh by holding 40,000 vaccination camps in all the 38 districts of the state. Till date 4.09 crore people have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu, he said.

