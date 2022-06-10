Janjgir, Jun 10 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy fell into a 80-feet deep abandoned borewell at a village in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Friday, an official said.

Also Read | ‘India’s Space Mission Biggest Recognition of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ PM Narendra Modi.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state disaster response force (SDRF) have been called to assist in the rescue operation that has been on since over four hours, he said.

The child, Rahul Sahu, fell into the abandoned borewell located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village, in Malkharoda development block, around 2 pm, Janjgir-Champa superintendent of police Vijay Agrawal said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Dalit Couple Attacked in Surendranagar District, Woman Dies on the Spot, Man Critical.

On hearing the boy's cries, his family members informed other villagers. The district administration and police officials were soon alerted and the rescue operation was launched around 4 pm, he said.

A JCB is being used to dig a parallel pit to rescue the child. Personnel from the NDRF and SDRF have also been called, he said.

A team of doctors has also been deputed at the spot and arrangements have been made to provide oxygen inside the borewell, the official said.

According to the boy's father Lala Ram Sahu, the borewell, which is around 80-feet deep, was dug earlier in his vegetable garden in the backyard and when no water was found, it was left unused and uncovered, officials said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has asked officials to take necessary measures to save the child and intensify the rescue operation, a government statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)