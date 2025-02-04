Bijapur, February 4: The Chhattisgarh Police on Monday confirmed that three security personnel were injured in an IED blast and a spike hole trap on Tuesday. The IED, planted by naxals, injured 1 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier and 2 District Reserve Guard (DRG) soldiers.

Earlier on February 2, a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) led to an encounter with armed Maoists in Kanker, Chhattisgarh. Chhattisgarh: 2 Police Personnel Injured in IED Blast in Bijapur.

IED Blast in Bijapur-Dantewada Border Area

Raipur, Chhattisgarh: An IED blast triggered by Naxalites in the Purangel forests of Dantewada injured two CRPF personnel. The injured soldiers were airlifted to Raipur for medical treatment pic.twitter.com/omhT5z3CK1 — IANS (@ians_india) February 4, 2025

The encounter, which began around 12:30 p.m., saw armed Maoists engaged in a confrontation with the security forces.

