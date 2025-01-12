Bijapur, January 12: As many as two police personnel were injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Sunday, the police said. According to the police, the blast was carried out by the Maoists. Bijapur IED Blast: CRPF Jawan Injured After Improvised Explosive Device Laid Down by Naxalites Explodes in Chhattisgarh.

The incident took place while a team of Kutru Police Station and District Reserve Guard were carrying out area domination duty. The injured are being treated at Bijapur District Hospital, and the injured jawans are out of danger, police said. d in the matter.

