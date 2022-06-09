Raipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,52,566, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035, an official said.

Of the new cases, 10 were in Raipur, followed by four in Bilaspur and three in Rajnandgaon among other districts, while no new COVID-19 case was reported in 21 other districts, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,38,442 after 10 persons completed their home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 89.

With 3,165 samples examined during the day, the overall test figure went up to 1,77,65,045, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,566, new cases 23, death toll 14,035, recoveries 11,38,442, active cases 89, total tests 1,77,65,045.

