Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Students of a government primary school in Balrampur are forced to take classes under a tree outside an Anganwadi centre here due to the absence of a proper school building.

The school which falls under the Pratapur assembly seat, represented by School Education Minister Dr Premsai Singh, lies in a shabby state for the past few years.

Earlier, classes were held in private houses now they have been shifted to the Anganwadi centre, which has only one room.

"There is one room in Anganwadi Bhawan where classes are held. Now there is only one room and five classes so when the weather is clear teachers take classes under the tree... Savitripur school is in a poor condition for last 7-8 years," said Lalit Patel, Block education officer.

Patel also informed that permission to construct the new building has been granted by the administration. However, the work has not been started yet.

"We have been asking for permission since 2016. Now we have got permission. Two additional rooms are sanctioned there. Since it's a rainy season and there was also lockdown for the last 1.5 years, the construction could not be started. As soon as the situation improves, the construction work will start," Patel added.

Students of the area face a lot of trouble, especially during the rainy season, due to the lack of proper school infrastructure.

"Children of the village face a lot of hardship, especially during the rainy season. When it rains, they are shifted from one place to another causing problems to children," said Pankaj, a local resident.

As classes are being held in the Anganwadi centre, activities of Anganwadi also get hindered.

"We face problems when we organise events like vaccination drive," said Kusum, an Anganwadi member. (ANI)

