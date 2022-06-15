Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 15 (ANI): After rescue from borewell, 10-years-old Rahul Sahu was taken to Bilaspur Apollo Hospital where he is currently kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors, informed Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel confirmed Sahu's health status and said that the boy has been kept in ICU.

"With all your prayers our brave Rahul is in skilled hands. Sometime back the ambulance has taken him to Apollo Hospital. He is currently kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors," tweeted Chhattisgarh's chief minister's office.

Rahul Sahu who fell into a borewell in Pihrid village of Janjgir-Champa district was successfully rescued after over 100 hours of operation.

Sahu was safely extricated around midnight on Tuesday.

Around 150 officials were deployed for the rescue operation.

"We have won, our team has won. It was a challenging situation. We were given all kinds of assistance from the administration. CM Bhupesh Baghel was continuously monitoring the situation. We're taking Rahul directly to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur," Collector Janjgir, Jitendra Shukla told ANI.

The rescue operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and District Administration. (ANI)

