Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Slamming the Centre over the Reserve Bank of India's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of misusing around Rs 1,600-1,700 crore on printing of notes.

"The media should question RBI Governor why the decision was taken," said Baghel, adding that this is like misuse of public money to the tune of around Rs 1600-1700 crore spent on the printing of notes.

CM Baghel termed the decision as 'Thook Kar Chatna' (reverting one's own decision).

"The government at the Centre is withdrawing the circulation of Rs 2000 notes and they should detail the benefits of this decision. We wanted to ask RBI what the reasons were for suddenly taking the decision. However, they stopped printing these notes in 2019. This means they are changing their own decision, which was implemented in 2016, after seven years and it's like 'Thook Kar Chatna'," said Baghel while talking to media on arrival in Raipur after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka CM on Saturday.He further said that this is the money of the country's taxpayers. "The government should not take such decisions whenever they want. Are they pushing the country towards digital cash, bitcoin and cryptocurrency?" he added. While introducing this (Rs 2000 notes) in 2016 it was claimed that the notes are equipped with nanochips which will find out the black money through satellite if it would be hidden beneath the ground, mocked CM Baghel, elaborating that during introduction it was claimed that the move will eliminate black money.

Black money has not been eliminated but this currency note will lose its existence by the coming September, he added.

First, they demonetised Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes, then they introduced GST and lockdown, said the CM, adding that now due to ED and CBI, the businessmen and industrialists are leaving the country in large numbers.

On being asked if the decision of withdrawing Rs 2000 notes from circulation is taken due to coming elections, the CM said that the question should be put to those who took this decision. (ANI)

