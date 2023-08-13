Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday welcomed former IAS officer Genevieve Kindo joining the Congress and said that this was a usual trend during elections.

Baghel said, "It (joining of leaders) happens during elections. We welcome her."

Also Read | Palghar: Church Vandalised by Some Unidentified Persons in Barampur Area of Vasai, Case Registered.

Earlier CM Baghel on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in Lok Sabha about Manipur and said that the PM didn't talk about any solution.

Baghel also said that they will organise Sankalp Shivirs and all the senior leaders will participate in it.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Is Qualified, Deserves to Be in Parliament, Says Robert Vadra.

"We will organise Sankalp Shivirs and all our senior leaders will participate in it… The no-confidence motion was brought for Manipur. He talked about Manipur in the end and only for two minutes. He didn't talk about any solution... They are making all efforts to stop Rahul Gandhi but he won't stop...'' CM Baghel said while talking to the media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)