Raipur, Jan 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday inaugurated a bridge on Indravati river in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada district, which is strategically important as it will provide all weather connectivity to around 40 villages located in Abhujmad forests, an official said.

The 712 metre long bridge, built at a cost of Rs 47 crore, is located near Chhindnar village, which is 30 kilometres from Geedam town and 400 kilometres from here, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Baghel said, "The Chhindnar bridge has opened a new gate of development to Abhujmarh. Villages on the other side of the river will have access to various public welfare facilities. It will facilitate the movement of ambulances and passenger vehicles in interior villages across the river and also expedite the setting up of Anganwadi, school buildings, electrification works."

The CM announced the bridge will be named after former sarpanch of Pahurnar village Poseram Kashyap, who was killed by Naxals in 2018 after he had demanded its construction.

The CM also paid tribute to martyred Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) head constable Laxmikant Dwivedi, who was killed in a Naxal blast during patrolling to ensure protection to the under construction bridge in March last year.

“The construction of this bridge was not an easy task. Security personnel put their lives at stake for its construction and ensured day and night protection to it," Baghel said.

The CM sanctioned an amount of Rs 10 crore for development works in panchayats and Rs 3.91 for electrification in villages on the other side of the river.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P claimed the bridge would be a game changer in the lives of thousands of local youth, particularly tribals.

"The way to the forests of Abujhmad from Dantewada has opened, thereby, giving access to several villages on the other side. Around 40 villages in the interiors of Dantewada and Bijapur districts will be benefited with the bridge which is also strategically important. Three more bridges are being constructed on Indravati river at Karka, Fundri and Bedre villages in the region," the IG said.

IPS officer Abhishek Pallav, under whose tenure as Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) the building of Chhindnar bridge was initiated and completed, said the biggest achievement was that the administration and police got complete support of villagers in the construction work.

“Despite being threatened by Maoists, the villagers supported its construction. In 2018, Poseram Kashyap, who was then sarpanch of Pahurnar village (located on the other side of the river), was killed by Naxals after he wrote to the administration seeking construction of the bridge,” said Pallava, who was recently shifted as Janjgir-Champa district SP from Dantewada.

