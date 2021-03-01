Raipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday presented a budget of Rs 97,106 crore for 2021-22 in the Assembly.

He said the budget defines the concept of development through the acronym HEIGHT, where H stands for holistic development, E for education (equal opportunity for all), I for infrastructure, G for governance, H for health and T for transformation.

The CM said, in the budget, 38 per cent provision is for the social sector, 39 per cent for the economic sector and 23 per cent for the general service sector.

"The estimated gross expenditure for 2021-22 is Rs 1,05,213 crore. The net expenditure is estimated at Rs 97,106 crore after deducting the repayment of loans and recoveries from gross expenditure. Revenue expenditure is Rs 83,028 crore and capital expenditure is Rs 13,839 crore, which is 14 per cent of the total expenditure," the CM said in his speech.

The total revenue receipts for 2021-22 are estimated at 79,325 crore, comprising the state's revenue of 35,000 crore and receipt from the Centre being 44,325 crore, he said.

"Revenue deficit of 3,702 crore has been estimated in the budget. Fiscal deficit is estimated at 17,461 crore, which is 4.56 percent of the state's gross domestic product (SGDP). There is no new tax proposal for 2021-22," he added.

During bis budget speech, he said a new special force called 'Bastar Tigers' will be raised in the seven districts of Bastar division to boost anti-Naxal operations, and priority will be given to local youth.

He said provision of Rs 92 crore for recruitment of 2,800 personnel for it has been made.

Rural Industrial Parks will be set up to convert specific creative arts into employment opportunities, and facility of operation and marketing of traditional business activities will be made available there, he said.

The CM said C-Mart stores will be set up inside and outside the state to provide Chhattisgarhi products, including cuisines, under one roof.

"To promote fisheries, it will be accorded the same status as agriculture and a provision of Rs 171.20 crore has been made. A new Nyay scheme will be started for rural agricultural landless labourers. A provision of Rs 206 crore has been made for improvement work of degraded forests in an area of 36,000 hectares," he said.

"A provision of Rs 7 crore for plantation of 15 lakh plants under river bank plantation programme has been made. A total of 119 schools under the Swami Atmanand English Medium School scheme will be set up, and a national level boarding school will be set up in Nava Raipur on a self-financing model," he added.

He said Rs 300 crore has been allocated for construction of new medical college buildings in Kanker, Korba and Mahasamund.

A Chhattisgarh Cultural Zone will be constructed on the lines of Bharat Bhawan, Bhopal in Nava Raipur, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)