Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to the state as he attended the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics, calling the occasion historic and symbolic of the region's transformation.

Referring to the state as the maternal ancestral land of Lord Shri Ram, Sai said that wherever Lord Raghuvir is present, auspiciousness is sure to follow.

In a post on X on Friday, CM Sai wrote, "Welcome to you, O great yogi, welcome to you, O great soul. Wherever Lord Raghuvir is, there auspiciousness shall prevail." On the sacred land of Mother Kausalya, in the blessed territory of Chhattisgarh, Lord Shri Ram's maternal ancestral home, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Honorable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. The land of Bastar, once echoing with the sounds of struggle and unrest, has today transformed into an unparalleled symbol of enthusiasm, zeal, and folk-cultural pride through the "Olympics."

He added, "In this historic closing ceremony, the entire Bastar eagerly awaits your inspiring guidance and address."

The 'Bastar Olympics' is an annual event held by the Chhattisgarh Sports and Youth Welfare Department, meant to help the youth and other victims of naxal activities showcase their sports talent.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bastar Olympics reflect the region's changing reality and the growing opportunities for its youth.

"The Bastar whose youth were thrown into the fire of violence by Naxalites, darkening their future, is today becoming Naxal-free and is elevating the talents of its youth through the 'Bastar Olympics'. Yesterday, he arrived in Raipur to interact with the youth and players of the region at the closing ceremony of the 'Bastar Olympics' held in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh," Amit Shah wrote.

On Wednesday, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police P. Sundarraj stressed that the region will gain a new, positive identity through the ongoing Bastar Olympics. (ANI)

