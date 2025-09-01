Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas near Chitrakote waterfall at the Indravati River in Bastar division.

Over the past few days, triggered flash floods have occured in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

In Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of Bharmour, Manimahesh, and other disaster-affected areas of Chamba district, as well as the Fatehpur and Mand areas of Indora in Kangra district, following the release of excess water from Pong Dam on Saturday.

CM Sukhu also held a meeting with the district administration of Chamba at the NHPC Bhawan, Karian, and directed the officials to expedite relief and rescue operations in the disaster-affected areas. He also asked the officers to make adequate arrangements of food, water, shelter and other essential amenities for those stranded.

He requested the district administration to prioritise the opening of damaged roads, particularly NH-154A connecting Chamba to Bharmour, and to temporarily restore the electricity and water supply schemes to facilitate the people.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Ghazipur after his visit to Varanasi. The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that people face no inconvenience during the crisis.CM Yogi directed divisional and district officials to remain on constant alert and make timely arrangements for food, water, health services, and shelter for the affected population.

He stressed the special focus on cattle feed, clean drinking water, and medical supplies, while ordering adequate stockpiles of medicines, anti-snake venom, and anti-rabies vaccines in flood-hit villages.

CM Yogi assured that the state government stands firmly with every citizen in this hour of disaster and emphasised accelerating relief and rescue operations to provide immediate assistance to the victims. (ANI)

