Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended greetings to people on the occasion of the Hindu New Year.

"Happy Hindu New Year to everyone...We wish prosperity for Jashpur and the entire Chhattisgarh...We hope the coming year is good for all of us," he said.

"The entire Jashpur worships to celebrate the Hindu New Year. I want to join the people in their pooja. I am fortunate to be a part of it. We worship Parvati mata and nature and pray that the coming year brings prosperity, peace and happiness to everyone's life," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings of Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Navreh and Gudi Padwa; various festivals celebrated in different parts of the country to mark the traditional new year.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to all my family members of the country on the occasion of Navratri. We wish that this great festival of worship of Shakti brings happiness, prosperity, good fortune and health to everyone. Jai Mata Di!."

He also sought the blessing of the Hindu Goddess 'Shailputri' who is worshipped on the first day of Navaratri.

"Today, on the first day of Navratri, I pay my respects and obeisances at the feet of Maa Shailputri! May Mother Goddess infuse new strength and energy into the lives of all my family members in the country," the PM added.

Chaitra Navratri begins on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. This year the festival started on April 9 and will end on April 17.

All nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'.

The occasion also marks the start of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar, and people in Maharastra celebrate it as Gudi Padwa, while Kashmiri Hindus observe it as Navreh. (ANI)

