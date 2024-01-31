Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with the injured jawans at Balaji Hospital in Raipur on Tuesday, where he said that the double-engine government will put an end to Naxal activities in the state.

Three jawans succumbed to their injuries, and 15 remain injured following the exchange of fire with naxals near Jonaguda and Aliguda at the Bijapur-Sukma border.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai said that naxals were large in number, and today only a security camp was built in Tekalgudem village, and they did not want the security camp.

CM Sai said, "The incident occurred near Tekalgudem village in Sukma district. Our jawans gave a befitting reply in the exchange of fire. Since the BJP has formed the government in Chhattisgarh, we are giving the Naxals a befitting reply. Three jawans laid down their lives. The double-engine government will bring an end to Naxals in the coming days."

Chhattisgarh DGP Ashok Juneja said that the naxals did not want the security camp in that area.

DGP Ashok Juneja said, "There was a fire from the Naxal side. Our soldiers retaliated. There are video footage showing that the Naxalites are picking up the dead bodies of their people. A total of 15 soldiers have been injured, and 3 have lost their lives."

He further said that the strategy was to enter the core area, and they would expedite the anti-naxal operation.

"We will set up camps and provide access to interior areas. We will provide facilities of the state and central government to the people in the interior areas through these camps so that they get separated from the naxals," he added.

According to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj, the incident occurred near Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation. The injured are now out of danger and are undergoing treatment in Raipur.

A team from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and the 150 battalion of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB) when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm.

An FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Naxal areas. Notably, as many as 22 jawans were killed in the encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh in 2021 during an encounter along the Sukma-Bijapur border. (ANI)

