Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Samadhan camps in Kawardha town, a municipality in Kabirdham district, a initiative aimed at addressing public grievances and providing solutions to various problems faced by the people.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai while interacting with people, inquired whether government schemes are reaching them effectively. The CM's efforts aim to ensure that the benefits of government initiatives are reaching the intended beneficiaries and to identify areas that require further attention.

Also Read | Australia Federal Election 2025: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Australian Counterpart on Re-Election; Anthony Albanese Says Ties Never Been Stronger.

During the first phase of the Samadhan camps, which took place from April 8-11, officers visited different places and collected applications from people, receiving around 40 lakh applications across 35 districts.

In the second phase, which ran from April 12 to May 4, officers worked on solving the problems, and more than half of the issues have been resolved in most places.

Also Read | School Holiday on May 07? Are Schools Open or Shut Tomorrow in View of Nationwide Civil Defence Mock Drills?.

The third phase of the Samadhan camps began on May 5, with 8-10 clusters being formed at different places, and camps being organized to address the remaining issues.

...From 8-11 April, our officers have gone to different places among the people and wrote applications of their problems and about 40 lakh applications have come in 35 districts in the entire state and the second phase was from 12 April to 4 May, our officers have solved the problems. In most places, more than half of the problems have been solved, and the third phase started on May 5, in which 8 or 10 clusters are being formed at different places, and Samadhan camps are being organised there... From yesterday, we have also come out and are meeting people and asking them whether all the schemes are reaching them or not...," said the Chhattisgarh CM.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh government's "Samadhan Shivir" initiative has achieved significant success in Bastar district, resolving 85% of cases on the spot. The program, which was organised in 13-14 Gram Panchayats of Jagdalpur district, saw over 4,000 applications being addressed, with most cases related to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The Samadhan Shivir initiative is a testament to the government's commitment to improving public services and addressing the needs of its citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)