Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai and state ministers took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati--at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Thursday.

He prayed for the welfare of Chhattisgarh and congratulated Yogi Adityanath and his government for the arrangements made in the Mahakumbh.

"The Governor, Speaker, ministers and MLAs of Chhattisgarh, a total of 166 people came here for the holy dip... This moment has come after 144 years. We congratulate the CM of Uttar Pradesh for these arrangements and thank him for inviting us. We will go to the Chhattisgarh pavilion after this...," CM Vishu Deo Sai told ANI after taking a dip.

Speaking on his visit to Mahakumbh, he said, "It is a day of good fortune for Chhattisgarh and us when we have come to Prayagraj and we have taken hold dip at Triveni Sangam...I have prayed for the welfare of Chhattisgarh. I congratulate Yogi Adityanath and his government for the arrangements made here. A Chhattisgarh pavilion has been set up here with free stay for devotees here coming from the state."

In a post on X, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Today, 3 crore people of Chhattisgarh took a dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the people and received the holy benefits of bathing. Maha Kumbh is a grand festival of divinity and spiritual energy of Sanatan Dharma."

Earlier today, Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai along with council of ministers, Legislative assembly speaker, governor, MPs, and MLAs arrived Prayagraj to participate in the Mahakumbh.

Upon reaching Prayagraj, he said, "It is our good fortune that today 166 people, including Governor Ramen Deka and Speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly Raman Singh, have come to Prayagraj to take holy dip in river Ganga during Mahakumbh."

Meanwhile, according to Uttar Pradesh government officials, more than 1.47 million devotees took a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati on Thursday.

Among them, 5 lakh are Kalpavasis, while 9.79 lakh are pilgrims participating in the ongoing Mahakumbh, which continues to attract devotees from across the globe for one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

As of February 12, the total number of devotees who have taken a dip in the Triveni waters has exceeded 482.9 million, marking a significant milestone in the grand event.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

