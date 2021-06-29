Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to additionally supply one and a half lakh metric tonnes of urea and one and a half lakh metric tonnes of DAP fertilisers to Chhattisgarh in July along with the supply of chemical fertilisers as per the state's demand and supply plan for Kharif season-2021.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Baghel mentioned in his letter to PM Modi that according to the supply plan, only 57 per cent of fertiliser has been supplied to Chhattisgarh in June, due to which Kharif farming will be affected.

The Chief Minister has said that Chhattisgarh is an agricultural state.

"The livelihood of about 80 per cent of the people of the state is linked with agriculture. Kharif season is very important from the point of view of agriculture in the state. Various Kharif crops are sown in about 48 lakh hectares in the Kharif season in the state. In Kharif, paddy and other cereals are sown in about 40.50 lakh hectares, pulses in 3.76 lakh hectares, oilseeds in 2.55 lakh hectares and other crops are sown in 1.32 lakh hectares in the state," the CMO said.

"Presently the sowing of Kharif crops has started. The Government of India has given the approval to meet the proposed demand of 11.75 lakh metric tonnes of chemical fertilisers by the state of Chhattisgarh for the Kharif 2021 season. But according to the demand and supply plan, fertilisers are not being supplied to the state. According to the supply plan in the month of June, only 57 percent fertiliser has been supplied," it said.

In his letter, the Chief Minister has also mentioned about the demand and supply of chemical fertilisers in June 2021. He has said that in the month of June, against 1,10,450 MT of urea only 68,259 MT, against 80,000 MT of DAP 44,150 MT, only 10,017 MT NPK instead of 20,000 MT and against 39,275 MT of SSP only 20,722 MT has been supplied to the state, which is a total of only 1,43,148 MT against the supply plan of 2,49,725 MT chemical fertilisers in the month of June, which is only 57 percent. Whereas in June 2020, 77.81 per cent of chemical fertilisers were supplied to the state against the supply plan, the CMO said.

Baghel said that constant discussions are being held with the Government of India for the supply of chemical fertilisers as per the supply plan.

"I have written a letter to the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers for additional allocation of 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of urea (neem coated) and 1.50 lakh metric tonnes of DAP in the month of July 2021," he said.

The Chief Minister has urged the Prime Minister to give necessary instructions to the concerned for the supply of fertilisers as per the demand and supply plan of the state for Kharif 2021 and additional fertilisers in July 2021 in the interest of the farmers of Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

