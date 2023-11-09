India News | Chhattisgarh: Congress Candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's Convoy Attacked in Bemetara

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. "Congress Candidate from Nawagarh assembly seat Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was attacked by some people when he was returning from village Jhal. A case has been registered and required action is being taken in the case," Bhavna Gupta, SP Bemetara, told ANI.

Agency News ANI| Nov 09, 2023 06:02 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Chhattisgarh: Congress Candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's Convoy Attacked in Bemetara
Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy attacked with stones (Photo/ANI)

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 9 (ANI): The convoy of a Congress candidate from the Nawagarh assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, Guru Rudra Kumar, was allegedly attacked with stones in Bemetara on Wednesday, police said.

The Congress candidate was returning from village Jhal late at night some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at his convoy, according to the police.

Also Read | Luana Andrade Dies After Cardiac Arrest: Brazilian Influencer Reportedly Suffers Four Cardiac Arrests Day After Liposuction Surgery on Her Knee, Passes Away.

"Congress Candidate from Nawagarh assembly seat Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was attacked by some people when he was returning from village Jhal. A case has been registered and required action is being taken in the case," Bhavna Gupta, SP Bemetara, told ANI.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: EC Announces Re-Polling at Muallungthu Polling Station in Aizawl South-III on November 10 Due to Technical Reason.

The first phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly concluded on Tuesday, and the second phase will be held on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five poll-bound states.

Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 out of 90 seats. The party had a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and had a vote share of 33.6 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
  • Festivals
    Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day Uttarakhand Day 2023 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas That Marks the State Foundation Day
  • Videos
    Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan’s Daughter Shares Pictures From Her Pre-Wedding Festivities Ira Khan & Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan’s Daughter Shares Pictures From Her Pre-Wedding Festivities
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Chhattisgarh: Congress Candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's Convoy Attacked in Bemetara

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. "Congress Candidate from Nawagarh assembly seat Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was attacked by some people when he was returning from village Jhal. A case has been registered and required action is being taken in the case," Bhavna Gupta, SP Bemetara, told ANI.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 09, 2023 06:02 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Chhattisgarh: Congress Candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's Convoy Attacked in Bemetara
    Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy attacked with stones (Photo/ANI)

    Bemetara (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 9 (ANI): The convoy of a Congress candidate from the Nawagarh assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, Guru Rudra Kumar, was allegedly attacked with stones in Bemetara on Wednesday, police said.

    The Congress candidate was returning from village Jhal late at night some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at his convoy, according to the police.

    Also Read | Luana Andrade Dies After Cardiac Arrest: Brazilian Influencer Reportedly Suffers Four Cardiac Arrests Day After Liposuction Surgery on Her Knee, Passes Away.

    "Congress Candidate from Nawagarh assembly seat Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was attacked by some people when he was returning from village Jhal. A case has been registered and required action is being taken in the case," Bhavna Gupta, SP Bemetara, told ANI.

    Further investigation into the matter is underway.

    Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: EC Announces Re-Polling at Muallungthu Polling Station in Aizawl South-III on November 10 Due to Technical Reason.

    The first phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly concluded on Tuesday, and the second phase will be held on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five poll-bound states.

    Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 out of 90 seats. The party had a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and had a vote share of 33.6 per cent. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    India News | Chhattisgarh: Congress Candidate Guru Rudra Kumar's Convoy Attacked in Bemetara
    Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy attacked with stones (Photo/ANI)

    Bemetara (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 9 (ANI): The convoy of a Congress candidate from the Nawagarh assembly seat in Chhattisgarh, Guru Rudra Kumar, was allegedly attacked with stones in Bemetara on Wednesday, police said.

    The Congress candidate was returning from village Jhal late at night some miscreants allegedly pelted stones at his convoy, according to the police.

    Also Read | Luana Andrade Dies After Cardiac Arrest: Brazilian Influencer Reportedly Suffers Four Cardiac Arrests Day After Liposuction Surgery on Her Knee, Passes Away.

    "Congress Candidate from Nawagarh assembly seat Guru Rudra Kumar's convoy was attacked by some people when he was returning from village Jhal. A case has been registered and required action is being taken in the case," Bhavna Gupta, SP Bemetara, told ANI.

    Further investigation into the matter is underway.

    Also Read | Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: EC Announces Re-Polling at Muallungthu Polling Station in Aizawl South-III on November 10 Due to Technical Reason.

    The first phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly concluded on Tuesday, and the second phase will be held on November 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five poll-bound states.

    Congress stormed to power in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 out of 90 seats. The party had a vote share of 43.9 per cent. BJP won 15 seats and had a vote share of 33.6 per cent. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Copenhagen vs Man United
    20K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Sevilla
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyTrending
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Copenhagen vs Man United
    20K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Sevilla
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot