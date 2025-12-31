Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Chhattisgarh has transformed investment commitments into tangible progress at breakneck speed, with 219 projects worth Rs 7.83 lakh crore across 18 sectors now advancing rapidly since November 2024. Spanning 26 of the state's 33 districts, these initiatives are poised to generate over 1.5 lakh jobs, marking one of the strongest investment phases in recent years and underscoring a shift from pledge-heavy summits to execution-focused governance.

According to a press release, of the total, 9 marquee projects valued at Rs 6,063 crore are already operational, employing 5,500 workers primarily in emerging districts like Mungeli, Balodabazar, Rajnandgaon, Bemetara, Bilaspur, Balod, and Raipur. Another 109 projects, representing Rs 2.10 lakh crore and 87,132 jobs, are in advanced stages of construction and implementation across 16 sectors and 24 districts. Notably, 57 commitments exceed Rs 1,000 crore each, while 34 promise over 1,000 jobs apiece, with overlap in high-impact proposals.

Also Read | New Year 2026: Maharashtra Government Extends Operating Hours for Hotels and Bars Across State Till 5 AM.

This surge marks Chhattisgarh's bold pivot toward high-tech frontiers, beyond its steel-power legacy. Polymatech's Rs 10,000 crore semiconductor plant in Nava Raipur, land allotted in a record 45 days, targets 5,000 skilled jobs, marking the state's semiconductor debut, said the release. RackBank's Rs 1,000 crore AI data centre, India's first dedicated facility in Nava Raipur, nears completion. "The proactiveness and efficient support from the Industries Department have made the entire process seamless, enabling us to stay ahead of schedule. We aim to be operational by early 2026," said Narendra Sen, Founder & CEO, RackBank Datacentres.

Of these 109 advanced projects, nearly 58% align with the government's thrust sectors like food processing, textiles, pharma, electrical & electronics, and highlight rapid diversification. Once known primarily for steel, cement, and mining, Chhattisgarh is rapidly expanding into these high-growth sectors. Chhattisgarh's progress in technology and services is further reflected in the Rs 150 crore revenue of ITeS company VRize's third India office, which is currently under construction at the 33,000 sq ft plug-and-play facility in the Central Business District of Nava Raipur, a strong indicator of the state's rising appeal in the IT/ITeS sector.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2026: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Releases 3rd List for Municipal Polls in Mumbai, Names 94 Candidates in Total.

Food processing leads: Drools' Rs 625 crore expansion is in trial production, generating 3,000 jobs; Manorama Industries' Rs 550 crore unit bolsters agri-forest ecosystems. UltraTech Cement's Rs 1,800 crore plant (Rs 1,600 crore invested) is live, while Aditya Birla's 67.5 MW solar plant (operational since May 2025) cements renewables momentum, said the release.

Balanced regional spread amplifies impact: 21% of commitments target the Bastar division, including vital infrastructure and Raipur Stone Clinic's 350-bed multi-speciality hospital, the district's first, slated to boost tribal healthcare access soon, while 46% are distributed across Bilaspur, Durg, and Surguja divisions.

"Our government ensures entrepreneurs hit the ground running," said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. "From semiconductors to solar, we're building a future-ready industrial base." Commerce & Industries Secretary Rajat Kumar credited enablers: DPIIT's Top Achiever status in four BRAP categories, One-Click single-window clearance, digitised land management, and auto-mutation land records, slashing red tape. With growth touching every corner, from Bastar to Surguja, Chhattisgarh signals India's next industrial engine. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)