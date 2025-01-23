Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 23 (ANI): A joint team of 203 Cobra Battalion and 131 Battalion CRPF recovered a huge stock of explosive material and weapon manufacturing equipment in the forest area between Metagudem and Duler villages in Chhattisgarh, during an anti-Maoist operation on Wednesday.

The recovered armoury included 21 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) packed in soap cases, multiple barrel grenade launcher (BGL) bombs, a generator set, lathe machine accessories, a large quantity of explosive-making material, gun manufacturing equipment and essential medical supplies. Each recovered IED weighed around 250 grams, as per an official release.

"The operation, which was launched in the wee hours of Wednesday, involved coordinated action by multiple strike teams of both the battalions. 5 teams of 203 Cobra along with A and D Companies of 131 Battalion CRPF launched a massive search operation after receiving intelligence inputs about Maoist presence in the area. At around 3:00 PM, the search team discovered a cave hideout about 1.5 km from Metagudem village," the release read.

Earlier in the day, Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district successfully neutralised eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing five kilograms each.

The IEDs, planted by Maoists, were discovered during a patrolling operation on the road from Mutvendi to Pidia under Gangalur police station limits., according to Bijapur Police.

A dedicated team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur, along with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other units, conducted the operation. They safely destroyed the IEDs, enhancing the safety and security of the area.

"During a recent area domination and demining operation, the dedicated Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur, along with personnel from BDS Bijapur, 85th and 199th Battalion CRPF, and Cobra 205 and 210, effectively conducted patrolling in the region. Their efforts led to the discovery and recovery of eight IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, which had been planted by Maoists along the route from Mutvendi to Pidia," said Bijapur Police. (ANI)

