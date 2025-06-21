Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India] June 21 (ANI): The Dantewada administration in Chhattisgarh will develop 50 playgrounds in the district to promote sports in the Dantewada district. The initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) and the Mann Deshi Foundation. The project aims to provide opportunities for children particularly in areas that were once severely affected by Naxalism.

On Saturday, District Magistrate informed that the Maidan Cup is being organised, where 20 playgrounds is complete and sports teachers are also being trained to identify potential of the children.

Also Read | Tesla First Showroom in India To Open in July 2025 in Mumbai, Elon Musk’s EV Firm Expected To Offer Tesla Model Y in Indian Market; Check Expected Price.

"With the support of Sachin Tendulkar and the Mann Deshi Foundation, Maidan Cup is being organised. Under the Maidan Cup, 50 playgrounds are being developed in the district...These steps are being taken to identify the potential of the children in sports...The work on 20 playgrounds is complete...The sports teachers are also being trained...", the District Magistrate of Dantewada, Kunal Dudawat told ANI.

Additionally, the District Education Officer Sohan Kumar Ambasht stated that the initiative aims at identifying the potential of sports in students.

Also Read | Yoga Gives World the Direction of Peace Amid Global Conflicts, Says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day 2025.

"To recognise the potential of students in sports, playgrounds are being developed in 50 schools of the district...Students will have a bright future in the field of sports," District Education Officer Sohan Kumar Ambasht told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier, a press release stated that STF is committed to empowering children through sports, in partnership with the Mann Deshi Foundation, have introduced-- the Maidan Cup Competition, to give underprivileged children a platform to perform.

For this competition, a total of 50 playgrounds across 50 participating villages across the Dantewada district are being carved out of barren lands. Already in action, the initiative is coming to fruition with active support from the District Collectors Mayank Chaturvedi, Kunal Dudawat and the villagers.

For villagers long affected by naxalism, their children getting some scope and exposure for development through sports, is a promising start in their overall stride towards a better future. Over 10,000 children are going to benefit from this initiative, with a projected 40 per cent participation from girls, signalling a paradigm shift in girl child empowerment and gender equality.

Broader impact from the Maidan Cup is aimed at reducing the crime rates in conflict zones by around and above 20 per cent through sports programmes. With zeal and a unified spirit from all involved, including the villagers, a grassroots revolution is about to take shape in the conflict-ridden corners of Dantewada. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)