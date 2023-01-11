Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 11 (ANI): An incident of firing took place between CoBRA battalion personnel and Naxals while a helicopter was about to land at a forward post near the Bijapur-Telangana border, said CRPF.

No casualties to the battalion were reported while Naxals sustained casualties, added the CRPF.

Searches are underway. (ANI)

