Raipur, Sep 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki as the 29th district of the state.

It has been carved out of Rajnandgaon district, which had a large area and people used to take almost the entire day to reach the headquarters, having to travel as much as 170 kilometres at times, Baghel said.

This has been reduced to 70 kilometres with the inauguration of the new district, said the CM, who also launched projects worth Rs 160 crore.

He is scheduled to inaugurate Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai as the 30th and 31st districts of the state on Saturday.

