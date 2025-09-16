Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh government on Monday approved a significant increase in ex-gratia and gallantry award benefits for soldiers and their families. The families of soldiers who lose their lives in war and military operations will now receive Rs 50 lakh, up from the earlier Rs 20 lakh, while Param Vir Chakra awardees will be entitled to Rs 1 crore instead of Rs 40 lakh.

The decisions were taken during the sixth meeting of the Rajya Sainik Board, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mahanadi Bhavan.

"Our soldiers lay down their lives for the security of the nation. We bow to their valour and sacrifice. The government is committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families." The meeting also discussed various welfare schemes run by the state for war widows, ex-servicemen, and their dependents," said Chief Minister Sai, as per the release.

Highlighting the role of the armed forces, the Chief Minister said that the safety of 140 crore Indians rests on the tireless dedication of the country's soldiers. "It is the duty and responsibility of all of us to ensure the welfare of these sons of Bharat Mata who dedicate their lives in her service. Today's meeting has resulted in fruitful discussions for the benefit of ex-servicemen, widows, and their families. The decisions taken will directly benefit them. Members also gave several important suggestions for the betterment of ex-servicemen, which will be positively considered," he added.

During the meeting, several key proposals were cleared in favour of ex-servicemen, widows, and their dependents. These include: increasing ex-gratia for battle casualties from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh; enhancing benefits for gallantry award recipients, with Param Vir Chakra awardees now eligible for Rs 1 crore instead of Rs 40 lakh; raising the motivational grant to parents of soldiers from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000; and increasing financial assistance for soldiers disabled in war and military operations from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

In addition, serving soldiers, ex-servicemen, and widows will now be eligible for a stamp duty exemption of up to Rs 25 lakh on their first land or house purchase.

The meeting began with a welcome of the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary of Chhattisgarh Government Amitabh Jain presented him with a sapling. Subsequently, Brigadier Vivek Sharma, VSM (Retd), Director of Soldiers' Welfare Directorate, Chhattisgarh, and Secretary of the Rajya Sainik Board, presented a brief report on the activities of the Rajya Sainik Board.

The release added that CM Sai also presented the progress report of the fifth Rajya Sainik Board meeting, held on January 13, 2012, before initiating discussions on the agenda of the sixth meeting.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Raipur MP Brijmohan Agrawal, General Officer Commanding Central India Area Lt. Gen. Padam Singh Shekhawat (PVSM, AVSM, SM), Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Pingua, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rahul Bhagat, Secretary of Kendriya Sainik Board Brigadier D.S. Basera, VSM, Commander Chhattisgarh & Odisha Sub Area Brigadier Tejinder Singh Bawa, SM, Secretary Finance Department Ankit Anand, Secretary General Administration Department Avinash Champawat, Major General Sanjay Sharma (Retd), Wing Commander A. Srinivas Rao (Retd), Vikrant Singh, and Rajesh Kumar Pandey, members of the Rajya Sainik Board. (ANI)

