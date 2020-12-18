Raipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday announced that diagnostic centres will be set up in urban areas to provide medical services to people, an official said.

The scheme will be named after Minimata, the first woman MP from the Chhattisgarh region, he said.

The CM made the announcement while addressing a function to mark the birth anniversary of social reformer and spiritual leader Guru Ghasidas Baba at Bhilai.

A "shodh peeth" (research center) and a museum named after Guru Ghasidas will be set up at Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, he said.

"Guru Ghasidas Baba gave the inspiring message of `Mankhe-Mankhe ek Samaan' (equality) to humanity. This principle of equality is also part of the Constitution," the official quoted the CM as saying at the function.

"Over two hundred years ago, Baba Ji gave the message of non-violence and truth which is the basic source of purposeful life. Chhattisgarh is following his teachings and constantly moving ahead on the path of progress and development," Baghel said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)