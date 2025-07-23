Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal conducted a surprise inspection at DKS Super Speciality Hospital on Wednesday morning and interacted with patients to review the quality of healthcare services.

The visit was part of the state government's ongoing efforts to strengthen health infrastructure and ensure effective service delivery at public health facilities.

Earlier, on July 17, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai flagged off 151 new vehicles for the health department, which will be distributed across all districts to support healthcare operations.

Speaking to the media on that occasion, CM Sai said, "Our health department has been doing excellent work. The way the government is working to fulfil Modi's guarantee, good work is also happening in the health department. Today (July 17), old vehicles have been scrapped, and 151 new vehicles have been distributed, which will be given to all the districts of the state. Four to five vehicles go to every district, and all the officials of the department will be able to do better work in the field of health."

He noted that these initiatives are being taken to enhance healthcare delivery in the state with support from the central government.

The Chief Minister also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 and highlighted the country's rising global profile under his leadership.

"PM has taken the resolve to build a developed India by 2047. With the manner in which he has worked in 11 years with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas, India's prestige globally has been enhanced," CM said.

CM Sai further stated that India has become the fourth-largest economy under PM Modi's leadership, contrasting it with the economic slowdown during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

"When there was a UPA Government at the Centre for 10 years from 2004 to 2014, the economic sector had come to a standstill. It was in the 10th position, but when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he brought the country to the 5th position in terms of economy, and in the 11th year, he has brought it to the fourth position. The country is confident that we will be a developed nation by 2047." (ANI)

