Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Tuesday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, requesting him to take a decision to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to citizens.

In his letter, Singh said, "It has been observed that even after the second dose of the vaccine, the antibodies and their effect are declining within six-nine months."

Experts agree that the level of safety remains in some cases but the need for a booster dose is felt even after this, the letter said.

The health minister said many countries have been administering a booster dose to citizens.

Keeping this in mind, the time has come to administer it to Health Worker (HCW), Front Line Worker (FLW) and citizens above the age of 60y years with weak immune systems.

Deo has requested the Union Minister to take appropriate decisions regarding the introduction of booster doses to the citizens, the letter said. (ANI)

