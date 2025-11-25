Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai at an event in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Department of Commerce & Industries successfully concluded two high-impact Investor Connect events in New Delhi, showcasing investment opportunities in the Speciality Steel and Tourism & Hospitality sectors as part of its national Industrial Promotion Roadshow.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Chhattisgarh, and FICCI, the events generated investment commitments worth Rs 6,826 crore, with a projected employment generation of 3,037 jobs.

The roadshow highlighted Chhattisgarh's investor-friendly governance, sector preparedness, and strong push toward industrial diversification, which continue to attract leading companies and high-growth enterprises from across the country.

A key highlight of the Investor Connect was the meeting between Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, and Sanjay Gupta, Chairman, APL Apollo Industries Group.

APL Apollo announced a proposal to invest approximately 1,200 crore in new industrial projects in Chhattisgarh and committed to establishing a 100-bed charitable hospital in the state.

This strong commitment reflects the industry's confidence in the state's transparent governance, progressive reforms, and investor-first approach.

Speaking on the success of the event, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Chhattisgarh is rapidly emerging as one of India's most dynamic investment destinations. The encouraging response we received today reflects the trust that industry leaders place in our transparent governance, simplified processes, and the strength of the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024-30. We welcome investors to join us in building a future driven by growth, innovation, and employment for our people."

The Investor Connect highlighted the strength of the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, recognised as one of India's most pro-investor and employment-oriented frameworks. With streamlined clearances, competitive incentives, sector-specific support, and reliable infrastructure, the policy continues to enhance ease of doing business in the state.

Importantly, Chhattisgarh is now moving from ease of doing business to the speed of doing business.

A key example is the state's first semiconductor manufacturing project, for which land was allotted to the company within just 45 days- demonstrating fast, accountable, and responsive governance.

Chhattisgarh showcased its advantages in raw material availability, skilled manpower, reliable power supply, and strong logistics connectivity. Investors expressed strong interest in alloy steel, value-added steel, and downstream manufacturing.

To boost job creation, the state offers employment-linked incentives; the more people an industry employs, the higher the subsidy it receives.

This includes a 30% Capital Subsidy with an employment booster ranging from 1.1x to 1.5x, as well as a customized incentive package for large projects investing 1,000 crore or generating 1,000 jobs.

The Tourism Investor Connect highlighted emerging opportunities across eco-tourism, adventure tourism, spiritual circuits, cultural destinations, and premium hospitality.

Investor confidence was further strengthened by the Industry status granted to Tourism under the Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, the state's progressive Homestay Policy and Enhanced incentives for projects located in Bastar and Sarguja

Chhattisgarh's rising identity as "The Instagrammable State of India" amplified interest from leading hospitality brands, developers, and tourism entrepreneurs.

In just one year since the launch of the Chhattisgarh Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, the state has attracted investment intentions worth Rs 7.83 lakh crore across sectors.

This exceptional momentum reflects the industry's trust in Chhattisgarh's policy stability, governance model, and sector-readiness.

With rapid growth in manufacturing-speciality steel, metals, engineering, electronics, food processing, and rising activity in the services sector, including tourism, hospitality, IT/ITES, logistics, and healthcare, Chhattisgarh is fast emerging as India's next major investment hub.

The state's proactive outreach, seamless facilitation, and investor-centric governance continue. to fast-track approvals and convert commitments into on-ground projects.

Building on the success of these Investor Connect events, Chhattisgarh remains committed to driving jobs, inclusive growth, and sustainable development for its people. (ANI)

