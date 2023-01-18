Korba, Jan 18 (PTI) A female leopard that is believed to have killed three persons and injured a boy over the past one-and-a-half months has been captured in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, an official said on Wednesday.

The big cat walked into a trap set by the forest department at Naudiya village in the Bharatpur area on Tuesday night, Manendragarh Divisional Forest Officer Loknath Patel said.

The feline will be shifted to Nandanvan Jungle Safari near state capital Raipur, said the official.

Citing images captured by camera traps set up in the Bharatpur development block, officials had said that this leopard was behind the three deaths, including that of two women, since December 11.

The leopard had killed an 80-year-old woman and injured a boy in December. On January 3, the wild animal killed a 54-year-old woman in the Janakpur forest range.

About two weeks later, a 45-year–old man died in the same area after being attacked by the big cat, the official said.

The department had engaged in a team of experts to capture the feline and cameras were installed to track its movement, said the official.

