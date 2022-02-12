Raipur, Feb 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 754 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,45,694, while 13 deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the toll to 14,001, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, of Chhattisgarh was 2.69 per cent as of Saturday, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,23,498 after 115 people were discharged from hospitals and 895 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 8,195 active cases, the official said.

"Raipur recorded 105 cases, followed by Durg 69, Bilaspur 61, Balrampur 52, Korba 48, Kanker 37, Mungeli 36, Janjgir-Champa 22 and Raigarh 15 among other districts. With 28,062 swab samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,67,03,203," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,45,694, new cases 754, death toll 14,001, recovered 11,23,498, active cases 8,195, today tests 28,062, total tests 1,67,03,203.

