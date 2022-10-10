Bijapur, Oct 10 (PTI) A man who is reportedly the general secretary of the Congress' block level committee in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district was arrested in neighbouring Telangana for allegedly being a sympathiser of the Naxalite movement, a police official said here on Monday.

A police team from Bastar has left for Telangana and more details would be had once they return, he added.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party president Arun Sao has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a probe into the alleged link between Congress leaders and Naxalites, a functionary of the saffron party said.

However, the Chhattisgarh Congress communication cell president Sushil Anand Shukla rubbished these allegations and links and also denied that the arrested person was holding any post in the party.

The man was abducted by Naxalites a few days ago and his kin had filed a complaint with Bhopalpatnam police in Bijapur district, Shukla claimed.

