Raipur, Jul 7 (PTI) A man was arrested in Raipur on Wednesday for allegedly raping his three-year-old stepdaughter, police said.

The 30-year-old accused was arrested by Telibandha police in the Chhattisgarh capital.

"The man had allegedly sexually assaulted the minor victim three to four days back. After learning about the incident, the child's mother lodged a complaint, following which an offence was registered against him and the accused was arrested," Telibandha's Station House Officer (SHO), Sonal Gwala, said.

The girl's health is normal, he added.

"Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the accused was booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376(2)(F) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 376AB (rape on woman under twelve year of age), 342 (wrongful confinement), and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said.

The accused was produced in a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)