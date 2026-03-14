New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The government is prepared with a robust fertilizer inventory and is fully equipped to handle the upcoming Kharif season amid the geopolitical disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told ANI that there are adequate fertilizer stocks available for Kharif 2026.

Also Read | Petroleum Theft Bid Foiled: Indian Oil Corporation Limited Pipeline Tapping Racket Busted in Rajasthan, 4 Arrested.

As per the current stock position, 62 lakh tons of urea is available, 10 lakh tons higher than the same date last year (March 13).

The stock of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) is 25 lakh tons - almost double last year's level and stock of NPK is 56 lakh tons, which is the highest ever, Vaishnaw said. Last year, the figure stood at 31 lakh tons.

Also Read | Are Indian LPG Vessels Shivalik and Nanda Devi Heading Towards Jackson Coast in US? Know Truth Here.

With the Rabi season ending, the month of April is considered a lean demand period in terms of fertilizers and the demand is expected to pick up from May.

The normal urea production domestically is 25 lakh tons/month, and the production in March is expected to be about 17 lakh tons.

"As part of the government's proactive measures, annual plant maintenance has been preponed to March to optimise gas use and production. Global urea tender was preponed as part of import and supply measures, anticipating geopolitical uncertainty," Vaishnaw, who is also Minister for Railways and Electronics and Information Technology, told ANI.

Other import and supply measures include placing orders for 13.5 lakh tons in mid-February, and about 90% is expected to arrive by the end of March. Spot gas procurement has been approved via the Empowered Pool Management Committee (EPMC) and GAIL would conduct the first phase purchase by Tuesday, ANI has learnt.

Indian companies have secured long-term supply agreements with major international producers for P&K fertilizers.

In terms of International Supply Lines, a five-year contract for 3 million tons DAP continues with Saudi Arabia and there is no force majeure. There is an uninterrupted supply of Urea, DAP, and NPK from Russia via the Cape of Good Hope. Continued supplies are also coming from Morocco via Cape of Good Hope, ANI has learnt.

Comfortable fertilizer stocks are expected before peak Kharif demand around May 15. Monsoon remains a factor in the production of crops.

There is strict monitoring of fertilizer sales across 652 districts and a system is in place to red-flag abnormal sales patterns. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)