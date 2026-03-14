World News | INS Trikand Concludes Port Call at Port Louis, Participates in Mauritius National Day Celebrations

Port Louis [Mauritius], March 14 (ANI): The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand concluded its port call at Port Louis, Mauritius, after participating in the country's 58th National Day celebrations.

The port call was concluded on March 13 after the ship took part in the Mauritius National Day parade held on March 12 at the Champ de Mars with a marching contingent, a naval band and an integral helicopter that participated in the flypast, according to an official statement.

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The participation of the Indian warship in the celebrations is in line with the tradition of Indian naval ships and aircraft joining the annual National Day events of Mauritius.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Trikand, Captain Sachin Kulkarni, called on the Commissioner of Police in Mauritius, Rampersad Sooroojebally and Anurag Srivastava, the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius.

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The ship also hosted a cultural evening on board, attended by senior ministers and officials from the Mauritian government. Mahend Gungapersad, Minister of Education and Human Resources of Mauritius, attended the event as the Chief Guest.

According to the statement, the port call included several professional interactions, cultural engagements, sports fixtures and community outreach activities aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

Training sessions were also conducted onboard for personnel of the Mauritius National Coast Guard, covering practical aspects of harbour and sea watchkeeping, including firefighting and damage control procedures.

INS Trikand was opened to visitors on March 12 and hosted more than 500 guests during the event.

After departing Port Louis, the ship carried out a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) and Joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance with CGS Valiant before proceeding to the next phase of its operational deployment.

The port call reaffirms the longstanding maritime partnership and strengthens bilateral ties between the two countries, aligned with India's vision of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions - and reaffirms the strong bilateral ties between India and Mauritius. (ANI)

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