Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Chhattisgarh has decided to expand the implementation of "Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana" in all the 44 municipalities of the state, an official statement said on Tuesday. Under this scheme, people will be able to get their certificates and necessary government documents issued from the comfort of their homes.

Presently, this scheme is being implemented in 14 municipal corporations of the state. 96,258 people have availed of the benefits of this scheme so far from the date of its launch which is May 01, 2022, said officials.

With the commencement of this scheme, people no longer have to run pillar to post at Municipal Corporations, Tehsil, and other government offices to get their necessary certificates and official documents issued.

According to the state authorities, 1,13,234 people have called on the toll-free number 14545 to get their government documents made. This scheme has proven to be of great help and convenience for the senior citizens, Divyangjan, labourers, farmers, women, and common people, said officials.

Various kinds of documents including birth certificates, ration cards, etc are being issued under Mitan Yojana. The following services, documents, and certificates can be obtained under Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana: domicile certificate, scheduled caste/tribe certificate, another backward class certificate, income certificate, copy of a land record, death certificate, marriage registration and certificate, birth certificate, documents related to correction, shop and establishment registration, death certificate correction, marriage certificate correction, Aadhaar card registration, (for children up to 5 years) Aadhaar card address and mobile number correction, new ration card making, ration card transfer/surrender, ration card correction, new Ration Card APL, Ration Card Missing Case, Name Addition / Deletion in Ration Card, New BPL Ration Card.

One can call on the toll-free number 14545 to avail of Mukhyamantri Mitan Yojana. Once the appointment is booked on call, Mitan reaches the applicant's home on the specified time and date, collects the required documents, and uploads them on the portal after verifying the documents through the tablet. The verified documents are then sent online to the concerned departments that issue the certificate after reviewing the documents pertaining to the applicant. After the certificate is issued, it is delivered to the applicant's house by Mitan, the official statement read. (ANI)

