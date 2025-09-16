Gariaband (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 16 (ANI): In a significant setback to the Naxalite movement in Chhattisgarh, a woman carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, involved in multiple violent incidents, surrendered to authorities in Gariaband district on Tuesday.

According to Gariaband Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha, the Naxalite, identified as Jansi, joined the banned organisation in 2005 and had been operating across different parts of the state for the past two decades.

Also Read | Sahastradhara Cloudburst: PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah Dial Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Assure Full Support (Watch Video).

"Today, a woman named Jansi, who had a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on her head, has surrendered. She joined the Naxalite organisation in 2005 and has been working in different areas for the last 20 years," the Gariaband SP told ANI.

Rakhecha added that the Sukma police played a key role in facilitating the surrender and appealed to remaining Naxal cadres to take advantage of the government's surrender and rehabilitation scheme to reintegrate into mainstream society.

Also Read | Kerala Horror: 2 Men Hung From Wooden Pole, Private Parts Stapled, Assaulted and Robbed by Couple During Onam Over Wife's Affair in Pathanamthitta; Accused Arrested.

Appealing to the naxal cadres and others to give up association with the banned organisation, the Gariaband SP added, "Sukma police had special cooperation in this surrender. The only appeal to the remaining active Naxalites in this area is that they should take advantage of the government's Naxal surrender and rehabilitation scheme and return to the mainstream of society."

As per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the 'Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Policy' allows cadres to surrender with or without arms. Eligible individuals receive an immediate grant of Rs 1.5 lakh, a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 for a maximum period of 36 months. The person will also receive training in a trade/vocation of their liking. There are also additional incentives given for specific surrendered weapons and ammunition.

Earlier on September 14, Central Committee Member of the banned Communist Party of India (CPI Maoist), C Sujatha aka Kalpana, surrendered to the state police, marking a serious blow to the Maoist movement in the Dandakaranya region, confirmed officials.

Bastar Inspector General of Police (IGP) P Sundarrai stated that the member arrested surrendered before the Telangana Police on September 13, carrying a reward of Rs 40 lakh, and had been wanted in more than 70 criminal cases across several districts of Bastar.

The surrender of the Maoist member not only reflects the deep crisis of confidence and is a result of the relentless and aggressive operations launched by the police, in close coordination with Central Armed Police Forces, intelligence agencies and security units across the interstate border areas.

The IGP also said that more than 850 cadres had surrendered and come to the mainstream due to the government's rehabilitation policies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)