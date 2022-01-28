Narayanpur, Jan 28 (PTI) Naxals on Friday evening set on fire three trucks on which semal logs were being loaded for transportation in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Reviews Preparations at Parliament Ahead of Budget Session.

The incident took place in a forest under Dhanora police station limits, an official said, adding that the wood consignment was to be transported to Jagdalpur in neighbouring Bastar district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)