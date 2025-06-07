India News | Chhattisgarh: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Maoist Operative in Army Personnel's Targeted Killing Case

Ashu Korsa of Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) has been chargesheeted under section 302 read with 120B of IPC, 1860 and sections 16, 18, 20, 38 & 39 of UA (P) Act before the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur.

Jun 07, 2025
    India News | Chhattisgarh: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Maoist Operative in Army Personnel's Targeted Killing Case
    Representative Image.

    New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted an accused arrested earlier in the Chhattisgarh Indian Army personnel's targeted killing case of February 2024, according to an official statement from the agency.

    Ashu Korsa of Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) has been chargesheeted under section 302 read with 120B of IPC, 1860 and sections 16, 18, 20, 38 & 39 of UA (P) Act before the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur.

    NIA investigations in the case had revealed that the accused was involved in the criminal conspiracy of the CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation, to kill Motiram Achala. The victim was shot dead by an armed cadre of CPI (Maoist) during a visit to the Useli village fair in Amabeda area of Kanker district of the state with his family members on 25th February last year.

    NIA had taken over the case, originally registered by the local police, on February 29, 2024, and had found during the investigation that the accused Ashu Korsa was an active armed cadre of the Kuyemari Area Committee of the North Bastar Division operating under the CPI (Maoist).

    Korsa, along with another senior Maoist leader, had identified Motiram Achala and killed him in the local bazaar. He was arrested by the NIA in December last year in connection with the conspiracy, which was aimed at striking terror in the minds of the people of that area.

    NIA is continuing with its investigation into the case. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    LatestLY

