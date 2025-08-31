New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): In an effort to resolve the long standing dispute regarding the Mahanadi river, the Chief Secretaries and secretaries of the water resource departments of Chhattisgarh and Odisha held a meeting in New Delhi, and emphasised the necessity to work out an amicable solution for the benefit of the people, according to an official statement.

Both states acknowledged that the dispute is old and complex, but emphasised that it is necessary to work out a solution amicably for the benefit of their people.

"It was decided that starting September 2025, technical committees comprising engineers and experts from both states will meet every week. These committees will identify key issues, seek solutions, and also explore ways to establish a framework for better coordination between the two states," the official statement read.

In October 2025, another meeting will be held at the level of Chief Secretaries, with the Water Resource Secretaries also participating. If progress continues, by December the Chief Ministers of both states may hold a meeting to decide the future course of action.

Both states agreed to approach discussions with sincerity and an open mind, ensuring that any resolution reached will be mutually beneficial, the statement read.

Experts believe that if this initiative succeeds, it will not only benefit Odisha and Chhattisgarh but also serve as a model for the entire country--showing that even longstanding disputes can be resolved amicably through dialogue and cooperation.

Earlier on July 24, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting to address the Mahanadi dispute with Chhattisgarh, stressing the need to resolve the issue through mutual talks with the Centre's cooperation.

Senior officials, including the Advocate General and the Development Commissioner, were present in the meeting held at the Lok Seva Bhawan.

In 2016, the Government of Odisha submitted a complaint to the Central Government on the Mahanadi River Water Dispute under section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956. The State of Odisha requested that the Union Government constitute a Tribunal under section 4(1) of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, for the Adjudication of the water disputes in respect of the inter-State river Mahanadi and its basin between the riparian States of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

