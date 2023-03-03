Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 2 (ANI): The second day of Chhattisgarh Assembly's budget sessions was rocked by the issues of religious conversion and killings of BJP workers as well as security personnel in insurgency-hit Bastar region.

BJP leaders demanded discussion on the issues of religious conversion and the killings by moving adjournment motion notice. Demanding discussion, 13 BJP MLAs, including former Chief Minister Raman Singh and Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel, entered into the well of the house.

Raising the issue of killings by Naxals in zero hour, BJP MLA Shivratan Sharma alleged that missionaries and Naxals were having nexus and targeting those who were opposing conversion. Meanwhile, MLA Ajay Chandrakar dubbed the situation in Bastar as an 'undeclared emergency' and also claimed that attempts were being made to change the demography of Bastar.

Amid the chaotic situation, the house was adjourned thrice.

Demanding discussion on the issues, the suspended BJP MLAs keep shouting slogans against the government. Meanwhile, the members of the ruling party were also seen countering the opposition by raising the slogans.

Moreover, when the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was proposing the third supplementary estimates, the opposition members kept on shouting slogans. Besides, they recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' while registering their protest. As the members kept on shouting the slogans, the Deputy Speaker Santram Netam repeatedly asked the opposition members to leave the house.

While Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was replying to the debate on supplementary budget for financial year 2022-23, the members of opposition kept raising slogans against the government in the well of the house. The supplementary budget to the tune of around Rs 4143 crore passed.

Later, the Speaker Charan Das Mahant revoked the suspension of BJP MLAs, who were automatically suspended for entering the well of the house, and the house was adjourned for the day. (ANI)

